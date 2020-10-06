Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Buy”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,714. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 96.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,377,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,220,000 after buying an additional 2,644,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 31.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,057,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 967,059 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 55.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,555,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,570,000 after acquiring an additional 553,721 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 975,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after acquiring an additional 344,382 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

