Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to “Strong-Buy”

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

SND stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 6,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,392. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.84.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Smart Sand by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Smart Sand by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,133 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares during the period. 19.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

