Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) to “Buy”

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSTI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

SSTI stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 934 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,231. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $342.32 million, a P/E ratio of 138.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Shotspotter had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shotspotter will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shotspotter by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Shotspotter by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

