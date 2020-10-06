Zacks Investment Research Lowers Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waitr Holdings Inc. provides an online food ordering and delivery platform. The Company’s platform allows users to discover, order and receive food from local restaurants and national chains. Waitr Holdings Inc. is based in Lake Charles, United States. “

Get Waitr alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BidaskClub raised Waitr from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $391.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -4.30. Waitr has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTRH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Waitr by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waitr by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waitr by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Waitr by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waitr (WTRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.