Zacks Investment Research Lowers Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AUB. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 457,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,805.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,519 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,236,600 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 115.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 62.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.