Zacks Investment Research Lowers TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

TOWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of TowneBank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

TOWN stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in TowneBank by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TowneBank by 7.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 3.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

