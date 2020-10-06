Zacks Investment Research Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Heartland Express from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Heartland Express from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.37 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust sold 489,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $9,792,382.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael J. Gerdin sold 3,260,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $65,282,617.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 681,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,636,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 964,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 109,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

