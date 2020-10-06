Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $3.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 291,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 531,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 373.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 398,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

