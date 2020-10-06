Zacks Investment Research Lowers Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGNE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Beigene from $235.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Beigene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.03.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $306.04 on Friday. Beigene has a 52 week low of $114.41 and a 52 week high of $313.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $3,503,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $42,149,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total value of $3,530,165.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,069,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,840,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,199 shares of company stock valued at $106,407,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 46.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

