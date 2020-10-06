Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of ASYS opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 8.21. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 32.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 137.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,254 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 23.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amtech Systems (ASYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.