Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Westlake Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 56.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

