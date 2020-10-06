Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $955.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce sales of $955.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $952.20 million to $959.00 million. First Republic Bank posted sales of $837.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $125.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

