Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $339.49 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) will report sales of $339.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dunkin' Brands Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.80 million and the highest is $356.70 million. Dunkin' Brands Group posted sales of $355.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dunkin' Brands Group.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin' Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Dunkin' Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DNKN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Dunkin' Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dunkin' Brands Group from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 46,852 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $3,194,837.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,724.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNKN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 132.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,833,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,771 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,706,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 122.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 778,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 428,104 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,736,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,192,000 after purchasing an additional 309,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 416.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 367,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 296,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dunkin' Brands Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.22. 8,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,986. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $85.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dunkin' Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

