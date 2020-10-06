Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Medical.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $165.17 million during the quarter.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 1,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The stock has a market cap of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

In related news, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,961.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,483.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,390.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,550 in the last three months. 11.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 59,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 2,305.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 16.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

