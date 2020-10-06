Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter worth $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the second quarter worth $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $596.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

