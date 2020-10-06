Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of AHCO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $25.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

