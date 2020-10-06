Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.90. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $192.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $335.73. 23,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.71 and a 200 day moving average of $287.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 50.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,565 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

