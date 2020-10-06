Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce sales of $2.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $2.86 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.75 billion to $12.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Shares of ITW traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.78. 714,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,371. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.66 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total value of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

