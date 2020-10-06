Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $1.54. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 28,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

