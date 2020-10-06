Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 1,130.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 10.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The stock had a trading volume of 223,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

