Zacks: Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Motus GI reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a negative net margin of 16,834.35%.

MOTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Motus GI from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.95 on Thursday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

