Zacks: Analysts Expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MAXIMUS posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MAXIMUS.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,599. MAXIMUS has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.30.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,445 shares of company stock worth $4,927,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after buying an additional 81,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,099,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,212,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,067,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,316,000 after acquiring an additional 371,567 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 241.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,490,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,647 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,330,000 after acquiring an additional 82,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAXIMUS (MMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.