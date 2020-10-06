Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Wyndham Destinations reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of NYSE WYND traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

