Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05.

Several research firms have issued reports on RXT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,216,791. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

