Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $952.26 million. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $916.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.73. 23,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,090. The stock has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.01, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,440,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,566,000 after purchasing an additional 721,636 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,902,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,465,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,455,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,326,266,000 after acquiring an additional 419,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,874,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $544,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

