Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will post sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.39 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.77 million to $138.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $146.41 million, with estimates ranging from $145.16 million to $147.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 7th.

DHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 2,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $134.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 597,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,475 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

