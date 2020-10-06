Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $2.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Cellectis reported sales of $10.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $79.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $162.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $145.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 89.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $767.30 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.13. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

