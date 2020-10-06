Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.26. Cars.com posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $102.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 224.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARS. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE:CARS traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,352. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $600.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 3,371 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $29,058.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cars.com by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,181,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 351,662 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cars.com by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cars.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 318,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 33,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

