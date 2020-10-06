Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.32. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,068 shares of company stock worth $9,056,979 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 109.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.