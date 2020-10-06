Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $55.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.95. 22,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,844. Yum China has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

