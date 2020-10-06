YOU COIN (YOU) Tops One Day Volume of $422,347.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $422,347.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00261369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00085331 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.01537656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159137 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

