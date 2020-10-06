York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of YORW opened at $42.94 on Friday. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Analysts predict that York Water will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1802 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in York Water by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in York Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in York Water by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

