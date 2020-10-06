Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) PT Lowered to C$0.60 at Canaccord Genuity

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s current price.

YGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

YGR stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.74. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.26 and a 52-week high of C$1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and a P/E ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO) (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR.TO)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

