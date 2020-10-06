XEL Achieves Market Cap of $383,810.78 (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, XEL has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. XEL has a market cap of $383,810.78 and $6.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000815 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XEL

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org . The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

