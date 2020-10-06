Xaya (CHI) Price Hits $0.0590 on Exchanges

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Xaya has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $26,203.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,361,452 coins and its circulating supply is 44,219,325 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

