Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.47 Million

Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) will report sales of $615.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wyndham Destinations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $668.00 million. Wyndham Destinations posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wyndham Destinations.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.88 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.28 per share, with a total value of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,927,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 408,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 362.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 515,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 404,287 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYND traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.14 and a beta of 1.91. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

