WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WSFS opened at $29.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

