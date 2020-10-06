Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WMGI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wright Medical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.52 on Friday. Wright Medical Group has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.79, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $129.00 million during the quarter. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Lightman sold 1,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $46,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $104,620.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,947 shares of company stock valued at $179,289. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter worth $2,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 119.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 74.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,254 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.