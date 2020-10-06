World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Lowered to $50.00 at MKM Partners

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its price objective reduced by analysts at MKM Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWE. Guggenheim raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

WWE stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,195. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $72.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $2,255,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,905,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,723,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,784,000 after purchasing an additional 483,449 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,248,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,800,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

