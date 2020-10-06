WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.00.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.99. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.