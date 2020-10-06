WINk (WIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.68 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $25.68 million and $2.09 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000081 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000057 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.