Wing (WING) Price Tops $20.99 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, Wing has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for $20.99 or 0.00195556 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $37.10 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Buying and Selling Wing

Wing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars.

