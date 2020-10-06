Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Hits $5.25 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. Wing has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $37.10 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded 31.6% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $20.99 or 0.00195556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00262713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00037196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.01536408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00158856 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

