Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Whitestone REIT is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality internet-resistant neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers. Whitestone’s properties are principally located in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Phoenix, which are among the fastest-growing markets in the country with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. The Company’s strategy is to target shifting consumer behavior and purchasing patterns by creating a complementary mix of grocery, dining, health and wellness, education, services, entertainment and specialty retail in its properties. Whitestone’s national, regional and local tenants provide daily necessities, needed services and convenience to the community which are not readily available online. Whitestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of WSR stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Whitestone REIT has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

