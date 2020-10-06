WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Reaches $0.28

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $70.89 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LBank, FreiExchange and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000183 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, ZB.COM, Bittrex, LBank, FreiExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

