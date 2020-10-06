Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 50,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. 1,630,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,828,266. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.