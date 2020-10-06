Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Store Capital (STOR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Store Capital (NYSE: STOR) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2020 – Store Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/18/2020 – Store Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $27.00.

9/17/2020 – Store Capital was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

9/17/2020 – Store Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/27/2020 – Store Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/21/2020 – Store Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Store Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Shares of STOR traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $28.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,126. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.53. Store Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Store Capital Corp alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 97.2% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.