Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus upped their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.46.

NYSE WM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.29. 69,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The firm has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

