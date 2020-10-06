Walmart’s (WMT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $137.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.46.
NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.
In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
