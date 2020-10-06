Walmart’s (WMT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $137.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.46.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $151.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.59. The company has a market cap of $401.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. AXA lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

