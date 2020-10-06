Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €81.10 ($95.41).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of ETR:WCH traded up €3.16 ($3.72) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €89.00 ($104.71). 226,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -7.11. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12 month high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

